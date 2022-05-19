Robin Roberts' partner Amber talks about her health battle in rare video The GMA star has been dating Amber for 16 years

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign has opened up about her health in a new video.

In footage posted on her business' Instagram Page, Plant Juice Oils, Amber looked happy and relaxed as she opened up about a new Facebook group page her team were launching, called Menopause and Mocktails.

While chatting about the new page, she told viewers: "We are so happy to announce that we are starting a new Facebook page called Menopause and Mocktails.

"This came about, recently, due to health reasons, I have been turning towards the mocktails, so much that I am obsessed!"

Shining light on the benefits of cutting back alcohol, Amber added: "And along the way, I've been sleeping so much better, my inflamation is down completely, and just my every day is so much clearer."

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign opened up about her health

Amber is not only going through the menopause, but is also battling breast cancer. The news was announced in an emotional video on Robin's Instagram page back in February.

Most recently during an appearance on Ellen, the TV star disclosed: "She's doing well, which is great," before telling the TV host how Amber found out she had cancer.

"Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic," she said.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been dating for 16 years

"And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered. The message is 'get those regular exams, it could save your life,'" she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

Amber and Robin have been dating for 16 years and celebrated their milestone anniversary last August.

The couple met on a blind date and have been together ever since, with Amber being there for Robin during her own public health battles.

The couple met on a blind date

The GMA star has battled both breast cancer and a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant.

The pair have a loving and supportive relationship but it's also rather unique, as they decided long ago not to live together.

Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City in the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.

