Ricki Lake welcomes adorable family member after tragic loss The former talk show star is over the moon

Ricki Lake has had a heartbreaking few weeks following the death of her beloved pet dog Mama in April.

MORE: Ricki Lake marries fiancé Ross Burningham in intimate ceremony

But her smile is firmly back on her face as she revealed this week she has welcomed an adorable new family member – a rescue dog named Dolly. Taking to Instagram, Ricki posted several sweet photos of her new pooch, calling her the "perfect addition" to her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake)

WATCH: Ricki Lake shares sweet video of adopted rescue dog

One image shows Dolly being kissed on the head by Ricki's husband, Ross Burningham, and another shows the pup nestled between the Hairspray star's legs.

Captioning the images, she wrote: "Dolly photo dump. Unending gratitude to @dogswithoutborders and @juliavickerman for saving and bringing her to us. She is perfect."

MORE: Ricki Lake's fierce new look gets fans talking

MORE: Ricki Lake reveals how she dealt with sudden death of her ex-husband

Fans were thrilled with Ricki's news, with one commenting: "Looks like she is fitting right into her new surroundings!! So happy for you all!! Nothing like a dog to heal your heart wounds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake)

Ricki shared several sweet images of her new pet

A second said: "Even with a broken heart, a new pup finds its way in. I'm glad Dolly and you found each other," and a third added: "You were so brave to make room right after Mama passed. You have a lot of love to share."

Ricki updated her followers earlier this week with the news that she and Ross were adopting "@dogswithoutborders rescued her and her 5 puppies from the shelter. I am so grateful to them and all the incredible rescue organizations," Ricki wrote alongside more cute images of Dolly.

Touching on her heartbreak following the loss of Mama, Ricki added: "My beloved Mama who passed just 3 weeks ago was also rescued by DWB along with her pups 6 years ago. My heart is still broken from losing mama so quickly and so young, yet this little doll is the absolute perfect addition to our family.

"Any bad days she may have had in her short life, are over! Welcome, little Dolly Mama! We love you so much already!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake)

Ricki sadly lost her dog Mama in April

In April, Ricki shared her sadness over Mama's passing, writing: "She's gone. My Mama passed away today. I am gutted.

"I don't have much to say at this time other than, thank you to everyone who reached out, said a prayer, lit a candle. It was not for naut. It meant the world to me."

She added: "I am eternally grateful to my dearest friends, beloved husband, and greatest vet who held the sacred container for mama to cross the rainbow bridge. "We were at home in my bed and she went peacefully."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.