Ricki Lake's lookalike son turns 27 as she shares rare family pictures

Ricki Lake has shared several gorgeous throwbacks as she celebrated her son's 27th birthday. The former talk show host took to Instagram to post several photos of son Milo over the years, praising her firstborn for living his "best life".

"Happy 27th Birthday to my firstborn son, Milo! I am endlessly proud of you and I love seeing you so happy, living your best life. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom. I love you to the moon and back," she added.

© Ricki Lake Ricki and her son Milo when he was a young boy

In one of the pictures Milo posed with Ricki's adorable dog Dolly, while another saw him holding his mom's arm on her wedding day in 2022 to Ross Burningham. The following snaps showed Milo as a young boy, posing with Ricki on a trip to London, and sitting next to his mom as they enjoyed a meal.

Ricki, 55, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her ongoing health and wellness journey as she navigates perimenopause—a period known for its potential to slow metabolism. The actress and TV personality told fans that she had lost 30 pounds, as had her husband Ross.

© Ricki Lake Ricki is joined by her son on her 2022 wedding day

© Ricki Lake Ricki's son Milo lies on a rug with Dolly the dog

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort," she wrote. "I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong."

Ricki and Ross' intimate wedding took place in January 2022. The two dressed casually, with Ricki wearing an orange caftan and standing on a stool while Ross stood beside her in a black shirt and chinos.She captioned the shots: "We did it! 1/2/22. Ross and I said I DO!" and many immediately flocked to the comments to congratulate the two.

© Ricki Lake Ricki and her son pose in front of Big Ben in London

Ricki was previously married to Christian Evans. Ricki and Christian eloped in April 2012, after less than two years of dating. They divorced in 2015, and tragically in 2017 Christian died after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans, has passed," wrote Ricki at the time."The world didn't understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his lifelong struggle with bipolar disorder."

© Getty Images Ricki has been in the public eye for decades

She continued: "For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past six and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free."

Ricki welcomed sons Milo and Owen, 23, with former husband Rob Sussman, whom she married in 1994 and divorced in 2004.