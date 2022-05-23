Drew Barrymore confuses fans with video from unexpected location amid show revelation Fans are already inquiring about her return

Following a cryptic video from an unexpected location and revealing she would be absent from her show for a week, fans can't help but inquire, where on Earth is Drew Barrymore?

It was recently revealed revealed that for the week of 22 May for The Drew Barrymore Show, instead of premiering new, live episodes, the week would be full of back to back pre-recorded episodes that had not previously aired.

Though every host needs their proper break, fans still can't help but inquire what the star is getting up to during her apparent time off.

The only clue her loyal followers have been given is a mysterious video of the actress herself joking around from a mysterious location, but little context is offered.

In the clip, Drew seems to be, oddly enough, recording from the side of the road, wearing a crisp, striped blue button down blouse paired with oversized red tinted sunglasses, as luscious shrubs and even a pond are spotted behind her.

The video starts off with her turning her camera around so followers get a glimpse of her surroundings, though it doesn't clarify much, and as two cyclists pass by, she said: "I'm trying to pretend I live in a Nancy Meyers movie, but, really, I'm starring in Jackass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

The unexpected video

Her caption didn't help much either, as it simply read: "No caption needed."

Fans begged to differ, writing: "Oh geez, what shenanigans are you up to?!?" and: "What movie? Whose movie?" while another chimed in wondering when she would take another stab at acting over hosting, writing: "When are you going to make another movie? Or an updated Music & Lyrics, 50 First Dates?"

Drew's most recent red carpet appearance was at the Paramount Upfront

Though they were left without answers, Drew's nod to Nancy Meyers is quite fitting, as the director's iconic films received a resurgence since the viral "coastal grandmother" trend has gained increasing popularity.

The trend pays homage to the older women that star in her movies, such as Diane Keaton – who commented laugh emojis on the video – and who are known for their luxurious beach houses and neutral closet staples.

