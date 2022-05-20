Drew Barrymore's beauty video from her bathroom sparks reaction for one huge reason The star raised some questions

Drew Barrymore updated fans on her beauty routine with a photo and video from her bathroom which her social media followers couldn't stop talking about.

The TV host and actress promoted her line of Flower hair tools by showcasing how her jumbo waver works.

Drew's pink and blue tool was a mix of a curler and crimper and fans were amazed by its size and asked where they could possibly store it.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore shows off her jumbo waver in video from inside her bathroom

"Umm... Drew... where am I supposed to store this massive tool?" asked one, while another branded it an "XXL crimping iron".

Others wrote: "Looks like a jumbo rocket popsicle," and asked: "But can you fit that in your suitcase?"

Drew regularly delights fans with her fun videos from the set of The Drew Barrymore Show and also from her family home.

Drew says her hair tool delivers the perfect wave

But on Thursday, she got serious with an emotional revelation which left her viewers in tears too.

During the episode, what began as a fun forced crying challenge between her and Scarlett Johansson turned into a heartbreaking conversation about motherhood and her own difficult childhood and relationship with her mom.

She revealed the only time she really cries is when it involves her two daughters.

Drew confessed that talking about her own children brings tears to her eyes

Drew said: "It's true, I only ever cry when I start talking about my daughters," and then welled up as she admitted: "I'm gonna go there."

The mom-of-two then added a heartbreaking confession and said: "I didn't think that I could… I didn't think that I would ever have the opportunity to have the experiences that I didn't have with my mom. It really messes me up."

She detailed that: "It's like a chance to get things that… not right because they were never wrong, I loved my childhood, wouldn't change it for a thing, but it's like, all of a sudden I have this magical ability…"

Drew shared a clip on Instagram and fans showed their support as they called her a warm and passionate person.

