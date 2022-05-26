Miranda Lambert shares heartbreak after tragic Texas school shooting 19 children and two adults lost their lives

Miranda Lambert has expressed her deep sadness over the tragic events that took place in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The country music singer revealed she is heartbroken after learning that 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire at Robb Elementary School, where children aged seven to ten were being taught.

WATCH: CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil shares emotional message from family of AR-15 inventor

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Miranda shared a photo of an outline map of Texas, which featured the words, "Pray for Uvalde, Texas" written in the middle, alongside a drawing of a heart.

Underneath the picture, Miranda added a broken heart emoji to portray her devastation over the horrific Texas shooting.

An 18-year-old suspect entered the school with a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and high-capacity magazines, according to investigators. He was killed by law enforcement after his attack.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned a vehicle before entering the school to "horrifically, incomprehensibly" open fire.

Miranda shared her heartbreak about the tragic shooting

Many other celebrities also took to social media to express their sadness and rage over the tragic events that unfolded. Amy Schumer said: "Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.

"We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools. This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country. @everytown."

Taylor Swift took to Twitter and wrote: "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others.

19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School

"By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak."

Selena Gomez is from Texas and penned a heartfelt and sad social media post that read: "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education," she wrote ahead of the updated figure.

"A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?"

