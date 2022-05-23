Miranda Lambert supported by husband Brendan McLoughlin as she revels in huge honor The country star is an innovator

Miranda Lambert is currently on cloud nine as she took to social media to reveal that she had made the illustrious Time 100 list for 2022.

The singer was included in the list of innovators for 2022, one that also featured the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, and many others.

VIDEO: Sweet moment between Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin you may have missed at the CMT Music Awards

She shared a snapshot of herself from the issue, wearing a cowboy hat and a net across her face, sharing with a message how much the honor meant to her.

"I'm so honored to join this year's class of #TIME100," she wrote. "I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y'all I've gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y'all for being on this journey with me."

Her husband Brendan McLoughlin was one of the first to comment, dropping a few 100 and praise emojis, with many fans quickly following suit.

"Well deserved!!! Congratulations girl," one wrote, with another saying: "You keep getting better and better!!" A third also added: "Representing women & country music so well!"

An emotional Miranda revealed she was on the Time 100 list

What made the honor even more special for Miranda was the fact that the tribute to her in the pages of the magazine was written by her friend and collaborator Elle King.

Elle had nothing but kind words for the country superstar, writing: "Not a lot of people will take your hand, nudge you right into the spotlight, and share it with you—especially if they've already spent decades as one of country music's most acclaimed performers and songwriters."

She then explained how Miranda brought her roped her into the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, gushing: "That's her vibe: she's all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head."

The Ex's and Oh's singer even shared a rare bit of personal insight into working with her, saying: "But the reason that I like Miranda so much is because she is one of the absolute funniest people I've ever met.

Elle King paid tribute to the singer

"When she and I get together, we don't lose our voices because we're singing or because we're drinking. It's because we laugh the whole time."



