Helen Skelton praised by fans after she shares smiley picture following heartbreak

Helen Skelton has no doubt faced a difficult month after revealing she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler, were separating four months after welcoming their third child together.

On Tuesday, however, her friends and fans were delighted to see her smile in a new picture posted on her Instagram and inundated her with supportive messages.

Taking to her social media, the Countryfile presenter posted a picture of herself looking happy whilst showing off a new toy set she was promoting.

With her hair straight, and a hint of makeup, Helen looked glowing despite the recent heartbreak.

Helen was promoting a new Bluey toy

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Great to see you Helen, you look like you're enjoying it just as much as the youngsters! That smile is back, you light up people's lives in a magical way Helen."

Another added: "Fantastic to see your beautiful smile." Whilst a third remarked: "You look fabulous. You are a stunning young lady xx."

Helen's latest post comes just days after it was revealed that her estranged husband Richie is no longer following her on social media. He does, however, follow rumoured girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, whose account has been set to private.

Helen and Richie were married for eight years before separating

Helen continues to follow her husband on the social media site.

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos rugby club, for which Richie plays. Mr Thirkill is one of the richest businessmen in Leeds, with his worth estimated at £175 million.

Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn — when Countryfile presenter Helen was pregnant with their now four-month-old daughter Elsie.

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.