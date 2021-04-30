Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar break silence after brother Josh's arrest Josh, 33, has pleaded not guilty after his arrest on Thursday 29 April

Jill Duggar and sister Jinger Duggar have broken their silence amid the shocking arrest of older brother Josh Duggar.

Josh, 33, has pleaded not guilty after his arrest on Thursday 29 April.

On Friday it was confirmed through court documents that he had “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography," including "images of minors under the age of 12" in May 2019.

"We are disturbed to hear the charges against Josh," Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo shared in a statement on social media.

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

"We just found out this information yesterday," Jill and husband Derick Dillard wrote in a statement. "It is very sad."

On the Duggar family website, parents Jim Bob and Michelle shared: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

"The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Josh, the eldest child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle, was seen on a Zoom call on Friday from the Washington County detention center along with his lawyers.

After a 2019 raid on his Arkansas car dealership, the father-of-six willingly turned himself in on 29 April.

The judge shared that a jury trial will start on 6 July, and that "given the nature of the charges against him, he will need a third party custodian."

If he is granted bail, he will not be allowed to be around minors while he awaits trial.

"It would need to be a residence where there are no minors in the home. You would need to look for somebody who could ensure to the court that there are no minors in the home or would be visiting unsupervised," the judge added.

Josh's wife Anna is pregnant with their seventh child. they are parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

In November 2019, Homeland Security raided the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road as part of an “ongoing federal investigation".

The lot is now abandoned, and it was never revealed what the agents were searching for.

If convicted, Josh could receive 20 years in prison with fines up to $250,000 on each count.

The charges come six years after it emerged that between 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager, he allegedly had molested young girls including several of his sisters.

Jill and Jessa came forward and claimed to be victims; no charges were ever filed.

In 2015, Josh was reported to have been using adultery dating service Ashley Madison after its records were hacked, and porn star Danica Dillon also alleged he had assaulted her during a sexual encounter.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Josh said in a statement at the time. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

He continued: “I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust."

The TLC show was canceled as a result, alhough the network later produced Counting On, a spin-off which focused on Jessa and Jill.