Will Johnny Depp's children appear in court to hear verdict from Amber Heard trial? Lily-Rose and Jack have so far remained private

The blockbuster Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial is coming to a dramatic close. We've already seen the likes of Kate Moss take the stand, but will Johnny's two kids, Lily-Rose and Jack, make an appearance to witness the outcome?

With the stars making their closing statements on Friday, the jury will then be asked to consider their ruling. It will be interesting to see whether Johnny's two children will fly to Fairfax, Virginia to support their dad in the final stages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor reportedly said that he is going through the lengthy ordeal with his ex-wife Amber for the sake of his children.

He said: "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16."

Johnny added: "I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."

Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet throughout the case

Both Depp children have so far remained extremely private about their dad's messy trial. With neither of them making any public statement, it seems unlikely that they will show their faces.

By contrast, Amber's younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, took the stand on Wednesday last week where she briefly testified in support of the Aquaman actress. She explained to the judge how Johnny struck her in the back, threw a Red Bull can at a friend, and grabbed Amber by the hair and hit her. She also claimed that the 58-year-old star asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Whitney reportedly refused and moved out of the property soon afterwards.

Johnny Depp is proceeding with the court case for the sake of his children

Throughout the $100million dollar court battle, there hasn't been much mention of Johnny's kids. Back in April, the Hollywood actor testified about his wedding day with Amber Heard. Johnny recalled how his 22-year-old model daughter skipped the wedding. He said: "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons."

The 58-year-old actor shares his two children with French model and ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis. The former couple were together from 1998 to 2002 and welcomed their eldest, Lily-Rose, in 1999. They went on to welcome their second child, Johnny Christopher "Jack" Depp III, in 2002.

