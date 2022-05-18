Amber Heard's personal notes from Johnny Depp trial released - details

As the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to evolve, things no one ever saw coming have been brought to light.

The case has been nothing short of revelatory, with private conversations, intimate texts, and shocking moments from the exes' marriage being used as evidence as Johnny attempts to prove that his ex-wife defamed her with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Every shocking – and confusing – moment has been documented and televised, and as a result, one of the most indicative photos of none other than Amber herself has been officially released.

The photo is one of the closest the public has gotten that attests to the inner workings of her mind.

It sees the actress in an embrace, holding a personal legal pad, featuring her own private notes she has jotted down during the trial.

The notes reveal how the star has been both processing and questioning certain aspects of the trial, writing down and adding question marks next to what is said by lawyers and witnesses such as: "Why redacted?" and: "Annoying," as well as: "Claiming stress… or whatever."

Amber embraces her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft

It also features a slew of cryptic numbers tallied one under the other as if set up to be added or subtracted, but with no results.

The highly publicized trial began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and after a ten day recess, which Johnny spent partly in Europe, it resumed on 16 May.

Amber's sister Whitney Henriquez is the trial's latest witness

Since returning, Amber has completed her testimony and now awaits facing cross-examination from Johnny's legal team.

The case had been scheduled to end on 19 May – but was extended this week given that there is still a significant amount of evidence to present. The trial is now set to conclude on 27 May after which the jury will deliver its verdict.

