Romeo Beckham divides fans as he shares unseen family photo – David Beckham reacts The teen shared a sweet snap on Instagram

Romeo Beckham sparked a big reaction on Wednesday as he took to Instagram with a previously unseen photograph.

The sweet black-and-white throwback shows the teen as a young boy, looking directly at the camera with a gappy smile and wearing a white beanie over his shoulder-length hair. But it divided Romeo's followers.

While a number of fans shared love heart emojis and love heart eyes, there was a debate as to who Romeo looked most like.

"Mini mama!" one remarked, while a second echoed: "Pretty like your mother." Others thought the photo bore a strong resemblance to Romeo's little sister. "You look like little Harper!" one stated as a second admitted: "I thought it was Harper!"

Romeo shared the sweet throwback on Instagram

Also among those to comment on the post was proud dad David Beckham. "Gorgeous boy," he wrote, along with a red love heart. Grandmother Jackie Adams – mother of Victoria – added: "Loved the little Romeo with long hair!!!! Xx."

No doubt Romeo's girlfriend is also a big fan of the image. The 19-year-old has been dating Mia Regan - known as Mimi Moocher on Instagram - for three years now, and just recently shared a heartfelt tribute to mark their anniversary.

Romeo and Mia recently celebrated their third anniversary

"3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together. The first was a black-and-white photo taken at Brooklyn's wedding, with Romeo flashing a huge smile while Mia puckered up next to him.

A second picture saw Mia lying in bed, as she held a carrot and dinosaur plush toy, while the final image featured the model posing in the American streets.

Romeo with his famous parents

Their blossoming romance has sparked speculation amongst fans that the pair will be heading to the altar sooner rather than later.

"Oh wedding number two here we come….," one noted, while a second mused: "I can smell another wedding."

