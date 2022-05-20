Victoria Beckham parties with pals in never-before-seen pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding Gorgeous!

Victoria Beckham has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures from her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Appearing to have been taken the night before the nuptials, the pictures showed Victoria and husband David partying with friends Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Marc Anthony.

"Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post wedding! We love you!!!" Victoria captioned the post which also showed youngest daughter Harper, 10, wearing a sweet blush pink strapless dress, and posing for selfies with Eva.

Victoria wore a black slinky dress that appeared to have crochet-detailing across the bust, while Eva wore a long-sleeve coral silk gown. Serena rocked a leather minidress while Marc, David, and Victoria's longtime friend Ken Paves wore black pants and white shirts casually unbuttoned.

On the big day the wedding guests dazzled in outfits from many world-renowned designers – but many chose to wear creations by the mother-of-the-groom Victoria's label.

Eva, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan and journalist and fashion guru Zanna Roberts Rassi, were just some of the guests who chose to dazzle in one of Victoria's designs, and Victoria's mom Jackie even got a custom-design with a royal blue jumpsuit.

Taking to Instagram the week after the ceremony, the mother-of-four shared a never-before-seen picture of herself alongside her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The snap showed Brooklyn's "papa" looking dapper in a black tuxedo whilst "nana" Jackie looked elegant in a navy jumpsuit and matching mini blazer.

"@brooklynpeltzbeckham's Nana and Papa looking incredible for the special day! @jackie.adams_ wearing custom Victoria Beckham," she wrote alongside the family picture. In the snap, Victoria is positioned between her parents and looked incredible in "the first Victoria Beckham couture dress".

Harper posed for selfies with Eva

"A special dress for a special day. The first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London atelier," she told her followers in her Stories.

"The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favorite mills in Italy, it's like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully."

She added: "The lace is actually three different styles, placed to create a new lace and then hand embroidered. The dress took five days to create by six of my incredibly talented London atelier team. It's been a labor of love and I'm so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me. X VB."

