The Beckhams' garden was designed by a Chelsea Flower Show winner – full tour Their Cotswolds garden has to be seen to be believed

David and Victoria Beckham spared no expense when it came to renovating their Cotswolds home, and the garden is no exception.

The couple enlisted Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to create a two-tier 'fairytale' garden that makes the most of their two-acre estate while maintaining privacy and security for their family – and the finished result is stunning.

Images released when the couple submitted their planning application revealed that Marcus had designed an outer garden made up of wild meadow grass and an orchard with 23 trees, along with two vegetable patches, a 60ft croquet lawn and a lake.

While pictures shared on Instagram by David, Victoria and their children have revealed incredible features such as a football pitch and sauna, the finished design was a compromise on their original plans, as some elements were rejected by the local council.

Proposals for an outdoor seating area for entertaining were rejected, and replaced with a 10ft-wide pergola, which can be removed if necessary, while their original swimming pool plan was also denied. The family now has a natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house, sited within one of the courtyards so it can't be seen from the road.

The family have a sauna and plunge pool

The couple's son Romeo Beckham previously revealed a look at the pool area in an Instagram post, showing how it is located within a walled garden, with colourful plants and trees surrounding it, and a gate leading through to the rest of the garden.

Romeo previously revealed a look at the family's swimming pool

Other additions the family has made to the garden include creating an area for multiple beehives, after David started beekeeping as a hobby during lockdown, a tennis court-turned-football pitch for Romeo, and a traditional Estonian sauna and plunge pool.

The Cotswolds garden comprises of two zones

The Beckhams divide their time between the Cotswolds property, a luxurious Miami penthouse and a London townhouse. While their Holland Park home doesn't benefit from a garden as big as their country retreat, they still have relaxing outdoor space where photos previously revealed they had strung festoon lights from the trees and put up a teepee on the lawn where their children could play.

