Jennifer Garner appears like fans have never seen her before as she shares emotional message

In light of the iconic The Ellen Show ending, celebrities all over the world are pulling out all the stops to pay tribute to Ellen DeGeneres and her show's twenty year run.

Jennifer Garner is no exception, sharing a hilarious video of herself during one of her many visits to the daytime talk show.

The clip showcases Ellen's talent of putting her celebrity guests in cheeky and candid situations, and just how good of a sport the actress is about it.

In the video, the comedian is instructing the actress on how to take a specific selfie, directing her to do rather peculiar angles which the mom-of-three happily obliged to do.

"Make your eyes as big as they can be," was her very first command, followed by asking her to hold her phone really low, the angle of which exacerbated the size of Jennifer's chest.

As the audience erupted in laughter, she candidly jokes: "Oh my god, I am definitely getting a job at Hooters now!" prompting even more fits of laughter from viewers and the host herself.

The hilarious moment showcases Jennifer's willingness

She went on to even confess: "It's a good bra, that's it, it's just a good bra, very supportive."

The mom-of-three captioned the hilarious video with a heartfelt caption attesting to all the joy and laughter Ellen brought through her show, thoughtfully writing: "Thank you for your generosity, your kindness and for always helping us find the light. You have changed us for the better, we love you."

Fans praised Jen's easy going nature in the comments section, writing: "You're such a good sport!!" and: "Bahaha. I remember this off camera madness," as well as: "So gorgeous and funny."

The iconic talk show ended on 26 May, with a star-studded episode featuring the show's very first guest, none other than Jennifer Aniston, as well as P!nk and Billie Eilish. Ellen kicked off her program on 8 September, 2003, and amassed a whopping 3,280 episodes.

