Jennifer Garner left shocked after friend's live pregnancy reveal The Yes Day star is going to be an aunt!

Jennifer Garner was left absolutely stunned as she was surprised with the news that she was going to be an aunt on an Instagram Live.

MORE: Jennifer Garner melts hearts with moving tribute to late co-stars

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress hopped on Live to introduce the May edition of her meditation check-in series with friend Chelsea Jackson Roberts, but things took a different turn.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

After a brief bit of chatting with her fans, Chelsea joined Jennifer, and then said: "I have something for you Jen," while the actress calmly looked on while sipping on her drink.

She then pulled up a black onesie that read: "Jen! You're gonna be an Auntie!" which left the star absolutely shocked, her jaw dropped as she started squealing with excitement.

MORE: Jennifer Garner pays cheeky tribute on mother's birthday

"Really?!" she exclaimed as Chelsea started giggling. "Oh my god, I'm so happy for you!" She was left emotional, unable to speak for a while.

Her friend then explained how the process of announcing the news came about and why she decided to reveal it in that way, with Jennifer adding: "I will never forget this!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Jennifer was left surprised by her friend's baby announcement

They continued their session by talking about the positivity they felt from their community of those indulging in yoga and meditation before diving into one of their own.

"A mind-blowing announcement(!) followed by a very special meditation on hope with @chelsealovesyoga— remembering the sun exists behind the clouds. Congratulations, Shane and Chelsea," the 13 Going on 30 star captioned her clip.

MORE: Jennifer Garner has revelatory conversation with her mother in cheeky new video together

MORE: Jennifer Garner comments on parenting style for hilarious tribute

Many fans immediately took to gushing over the star's adorable and heartwarming reaction to the news, calling her a "great friend" for her supportive nature.

"Huge CONGRATULATIONS Chelsea! What a beautiful reveal!" one of her friends wrote, with a fan saying: "Your reaction made me cry, Jennifer Garner."

The star is herself a mom-of-three with former husband Ben Affleck

Another commented: "How sweet! Congrats to the soon to be parents and to the soon to be Auntie Jen! All the best for the little one," with a third also adding: "Crying!!! Love both of you ladies and congrats Chelsea!"

As a mother of three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, Jennifer has plenty of experience with a family and we're sure she'll be a great aunt too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.