Justin Timberlake makes life-changing decision involving his music career

Justin Timberlake is bidding "bye, bye, bye" to his music! The star has officially sold his entire music catalog, a deal many artists have been favoring recently.

The singer struck a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, selling his repertoire for a whopping $100 million.

Some of the iconic songs included in the sale are his hits SexyBack, Mirrors, and Cry Me a River.

"I am excited to be partnering with [Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis]," Justin said in a statement, before going on to say that: "He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling."

Though it is unclear what this means for him as far as upcoming music plans – or if he is considering retiring from music entirely – he maintained that: "I look forward to entering this next chapter."

What's more, the deal goes beyond his music catalog, and also includes owning Justin's very own copyright, as well as "ownership and the financial interests of the writer and publisher's share of the star's public performance income going forward," according to E! News.

Some other of Justin's hit songs include Suit & Tie, Summer Love, and 4 Minutes with Madonna

This type of deal has gained increased popularity in recent years, and Justin isn't the first artist to make such an important career decision.

Hipgnosis Song Management also partly owns some of both Shakira and Neil Young's song catalogs, the latter of which has been revolutionizing the music industry by making other decisions such as removing all of his songs from Spotify amid their ongoing support for Joe Rogan.

Justin has collaborated with iconic artists throughout his career, including Jay Z

Other iconic rock stars have followed suit, with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen making similar deals as well.

The Mr. Tambourine Man singer sold the rights to all of his recorded music for somewhere between $150 and $200 million, while the Born to Run hitmaker sold his songwriting and recording rights for an estimated $550 million.

