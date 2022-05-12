Jessica Biel shocks fans with Justin Timberlake's unrecognizable transformation

Since she's been working on her hit new show, Candy, about a a real life murderer called Candy Montgomery, fans of Jessica Biel have been witness to the incredible transforamtion she underwent to portray her.

Now, the star left her followers even more surprised when a special someone tagged along for an unexpected appearance that gives her own transformation a run for its money.

It was none other than her husband Justin Timberlake, whose own transformation sparked shock – and competition.

WATCH: The trailer for Candy

The singer sparked a major reaction among fans of his wife and viewers of the show when Jessica revealed how he had also transformed himself for the series, leaving him absolutely unrecognizable.

The actress took to Instagram to show the surprise appearance, posting a picture of the couple in character, her in Candy's signature short curls and an old-school blue outfit while Justin looked like he had aged himself ten years with a gelled hairstyle and retro suit.

She cheekily captioned the post: "Watch out, Candy. There's a new sheriff in town," revealing her husband's cameo role, and he hilariously replied in character, commenting: "I know you did it."

The impressive change

Fans were both taken aback and delighted by the unexpected transformation, hailing them "couple goals" and writing: "Must have been hard for the make-up artist to transform this beautiful couple into this," and: "Wait he's in it this is hilarious," as well as: "OMG! Don't ever let him look like that."

Others couldn't help but note that the change might have gone a little too far, when the second picture saw the Mirrors singer's full outfit, revealing him pushing out his belly or what may have been a stuffed shirt.

The two looked stunning, and much more themselves, at the series' premiere

One fan commented: "Omg the belly…" while another wrote: "I did not recognize him!"

Plus, as it turns out, his appearance almost didn't even happen. Jessica explained: "He asked about that particular character, Steve Deffibaugh, [and said] 'Who's playing this guy?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know. Probably like a local amazing actor from Atlanta.'" because they had maxed out their budget, to which her husband replied: "I want to play this part."

