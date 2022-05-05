Jessica Biel delights fans with candid look at life with Justin Timberlake and children The couple share two young boys

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake prefer to keep their children firmly out of the spotlight so when the Candy actress painted the ultimate picture of life at home, fans were delighted.

The mom-of-two was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show celebrating upcoming Mother's Day and when asked about her boys, Silas and Phineas, viewers got more than they could have hoped for.

The celebrated host was asking Jessica for some advice for the pregnant women in the audience and they got talking about what her and Justin's children are like.

Jessica said: "Silas is seven and Phineas is 21 months," before adding about her youngest: "It's a really cute age. He is all over the place, we're exhausted, but he's so cute."

When it comes to their personalities, they're full-on too. "Both of our boys never stop," she revealed. "It's constant running and jumping and climbing up everything."

Even at their young ages though, Jessica says they're already following in their daddy's musical footsteps.

The couple live an idylic life in Montana with their children

"Silas' musical interest has always been in orchestras, symphonies and movie scores. Also EDM [Electronic Dance Music]," she added. "He wants to be a DJ and Phiny is the one with the guitar backward and jamming and drumming. I see musical abilities in both of them but they're different.

"Phiny won't put the instruments down. He's all day with the guitar or anything can be a drumstick."

The couple recently relocated their family permanently to Montana and away from New York and Los Angeles where they have other homes.

Jessica says life is hectic with two boys

They adore life in scenic Montana and one look at their property and you can see why.

Jessica and Justin bought the luxury lodge in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their kids!

The family spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home and ultimately decided it was where they want to be for the majority of their time.

