Jessica Biel admits she feels pressure to 'be perfect' all the time' Jessica is married to Justin Timberlake and is mom to two sons

Jessica Biel has shared rare details about her personal life, admitting that she has often felt like she has to "put a smile on everything".

MORE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their Hollywood Hills home

The actress, who is starring in the hit new Hulu series Candy, spoke as she drew parallels between her own life and that of Candy Montgomery, the women in the mid 1980s was accused of murdering her neighbor in cold blood.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Biel stars in Hulu's Candy

Suggesting that there are "so many things that [Candy is] experiencing" that women in particular have experienced, Jessica continued: "This feeling that you have to be perfect all the time, and you have to look a certain way, and you have to be the best mom and the coolest mom and the best wife and have the perfect party house."

The actress then shared that in her own family she has seen the women portray a version of life where "everything is fabulous all the time," and "where you just put a smile on everything".

"I do that in my life, and I’m working really hard to not do that. I’m working really hard to be really authentic," she shared speaking to Variety.

Jessica is mom to two boys and lives with husband Justin. She found fame as a teenager in the family drama Seventh Heaven, and of her boys recently shared: "Silas is seven and Phineas is 21 months; it is a really cute age. He is all over the place, we're exhausted, but he's so cute."

Jessica and Justin have two sons

The couple recently relocated their family permanently to Montana and away from New York and Los Angeles where they have other homes.

Jessica and Justin bought the luxury lodge, part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land, in 2015.

The family spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at the property and ultimately decided it was where they wanted to be for the majority of their time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.