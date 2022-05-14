Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's 'unlucky' date night generates major response

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake shared a rare look into life at home with a date night photo posted on Instagram on Friday the 13th.

The couple were raising a glass to the actresses' new show, Candy, and beamed for the camera despite the unlucky nature of the day.

SHOP: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Jessica captioned the post: "Thanks for watching with us! Hope everyone enjoyed Candy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Biel stars in Hulu's Candy

The response was overwhelming as fans rushed to applaud the show and the mom-of-two's performance.

"Whom ever did the set design on this show, NAILED it! Everything was so perfect, even down to the glass wear," wrote one while a second said: "Loved it !!! So proud !!! Thank you," and a third added: "Omg what a great show! Had no idea Justin was in it! Awesome."

MORE: Jessica Biel stuns in white alongside Justin Timberlake for special outing

MORE: Jessica Biel delights fans with candid look at life with Justin Timberlake and children

Jessica plays a real life murderer called Candy Montgomery in the show and fans have been witness to the incredible transformation she underwent to portray her.

Friday the 13th wasn't so unlucky for Jessica and Justin as fans said they love the show

But many didn't realize Justin also had a role until Jessica posted a photo of his makeover.

MORE: Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake with splashy beach photo

The actress took to Instagram to show the surprise appearance, posting a picture of the couple in character, her in Candy's signature short curls and an old-school blue outfit while Justin looked like he had aged himself ten years with a gelled hairstyle and retro suit.

Jessica and Justin transformed themselves for the role

She cheekily captioned the post: "Watch out, Candy. There's a new sheriff in town," revealing her husband's cameo role, and he hilariously replied in character, commenting: "I know you did it."

Fans were both taken aback and delighted by the unexpected transformation, hailing them "couple goals" and writing: "Must have been hard for the make-up artist to transform this beautiful couple into this," and: "Wait he's in it this is hilarious," as well as: "OMG! Don't ever let him look like that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.