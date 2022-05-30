Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose celebrates joyous occasion in sheer top amid dad's trial The actor is suing Amber Heard for $50million

Johnny Depp's children have remained relatively quiet throughout their dad's $50million libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which is currently awaiting a verdict.

However, Johnny's daughter Lily-Rose forgot about her family drama for a day as she celebrated a joyous occasion over the weekend – her 23rd birthday! The model and actress rang in her special day with some stunning photos on Instagram that saw her wearing a 'Birthday Princess' sash.

Lily-Rose looked beautiful in the images, wearing a pink, strappy, floral print top with sheer lace detailing and a baby blue mini skirt while posing in front of bunk beds in a makeshift glam room.

She also shared a photo of a bouquet of pink flowers she received to mark her birthday, and simply captioned the post with food and flower emojis and the number 23.

Lily-Rose's mom is Johnny's ex-partner Vanessa Paradis. The former couple are also doting parents to 20-year-old son Jack Depp.

Lily-Rose celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday

Johnny has tried to keep his children out of the spotlight during the trial although has made several references to them over the last few weeks, including a rare insight into raising children in the public eye.

When discussing the level of fame that occurred after the first Pirate of the Caribbean movie in 2003 - which he described as a "completely different way of life my family and I were plunged into" - he admitted to fearing for his children's safety.

Lily-Rose has made no mention of her dad's trial

"There was no other way but to hire more security guards and I was certainly worried for my kids' safety," he said.

Johnny is even said to be going through the lengthy trial for the sake of his children.

"Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16," he reportedly said.

Amber filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage

He added: "I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stems from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for the Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She has countersued him for $100m.

