Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp trial after closing arguments Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million

Johnny Depp's $50million (£40million) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to a close after their lawyers delivered closing arguments on Friday.

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 'intensely passionate' 15-month marriage

While the jury deliberates on a verdict, Amber's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk – whom she dated in 2017 after her split from Johnny and just a couple of months after accusing him of domestic abuse – has had his say on the trial.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Elon shared his reaction on Twitter in a reply to MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who shared his takeaways from the trial, which included: "Fame is one hell of a drug (for some)" and "Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill."

Responding to Lex, Elon wrote: "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

READ: What Johnny Depp's lawyer REALLY said as he celebrated Amber Heard's Kate Moss comment

MORE: The real reason Johnny Depp REFUSED to look at Amber Heard during trial

Amber and Elon met on the set of the 2013 movie, Machete Kills, where they swiftly became friends but only started dating several years later.

Amber made their romance official with this photo

However, their romantic relationship was seemingly short-lived as they broke up just months after Amber made their romance official on Instagram.

They issued a joint statement that read: "Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven't been able to see each other much."

They continued: "All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind.

Johnny and Amber's high-profile trial has now come to an end

"Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird... However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."

Meanwhile, Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stems from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for the Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She has countersued him for $100m.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.