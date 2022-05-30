Nicola Peltz celebrates lookalike brother's birthday with touching photo

Nicola Peltz took to Instagram with a heartfelt post dedicated to her brother Will Peltz, who turned 36 on Monday - and you won't believe the family resemblance.

The star shared two images on her Instagram Stories showing the siblings together and they looked closer than ever.

On the first image, which was a reshared snap from a few days ago, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham penned: "Happy Birthday @willpeltz I love you so much!! WBFF PPP."

In the photo, the brother-sister duo are posing for a mirror selfie taken on an old fashioned flip phone. Nicola's brother Will is the spitting image of his sister in the image, donning bright blonde hair.

The first image shared by Nicola

In the second grainy snap, Will appears as a brunette but that didn't stop the pair from co-ordinating with their outfits and looking ultra-glamorous in denim - Nicola in stylish blue flared jeans and Will in a matching denim jacket with a fur hood.

The pair appear to have a very close bond and on Tuesday, in a rare update on his Instagram account, Will shared a photo dump from the epic Peltz-Beckham wedding celebrations which are still ongoing after the pair tied the knot last month.

Captioning the photos, he penned: "My baby sisters married! I love u guys I’m so happy for you two @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

The pair both take after their mother

Amongst the photos were glorious snaps from the latest celebrations as well as pictures from the day including an up-close picture of his mother and father as well as some behind-the-scenes shots of the nuptials.

Will also included a photo alongside his sister and new husband Brooklyn and it seems as though the 36-year-old is just as close with his new brother-in-law.

Will definitely seems to approve of Nicola's new husband

Brooklyn took to the comments to reply to the heartfelt post. He penned: "Promise to always look after her brother xxxxxx. Love u man."

Nicola also commented on the snap: "I love you so much willy!!!!"

