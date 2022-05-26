Nicola Peltz Beckham is identical to lookalike mother in unseen wedding snaps The two blonde beauties look so similar!

Nicola Peltz Beckham has shared some more previously unseen wedding snaps with her glamorous mother Claudia Heffner Peltz. The two posed up a storm for the wholesome family photos and fans are amazed at how similar the mother-daughter duo look.

Nicola, 27, took to social media to share the smiling pictures alongside her mother, 67. Brooklyn Beckham's bride sported an ethereal white party-ready gown, featuring a halter-neck cut that exuded vintage Hollywood decadence. Her mother Claudia dazzled in a silver disco ball strapless dress which boasted subtle layering around the neckline.

Both ladies wore their platinum blonde tresses down loose, with Nicola debuting some seventies-style curtain bangs and her mother opting for some softly waved layers. Although her dress was a showstopper in itself, Claudia wore a striking silver pendant fastened on a black chain around her neck.

The pair showcased coordinating radiant beauty bends, consisting of flawless complexions, pale rose pink lips, a flicker of highlighter, brushed up brows and a dusting of rosy blush.

Nicola shared the beautiful moments captured on camera with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Family is everything to me," with a string of white love heart emojis.

Fans were amazed at how similar Nicola and her mother look

Fans gushed over the duo's like-mother-like-daughter resemblance. "You are Claudia's twin," one commented, while another added: "You look just like your Mum! Beautiful!" A third agreed, saying: " Your mum is so lovely and you look just like her."

The two share a very close relationship

Claudia is a former American model and has eight children including Nicola – who is the fifth child out of her one sister and six brothers.

Nicola is one of eight children

Nicola's loyal followers also spotted a familiar face in the series of jovial pictures. One image showed acclaimed illusionist David Blaine reaching out to shake the hand of Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz. David had a deck of cards in his hand and bride Nicola can be seen clapping as she watches their interaction.

It's thought that David provided some close-up magic during cocktail hour at the wedding reception, during which guests were served a special cherry blossom cocktail.

