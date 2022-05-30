Bruce Willis' poignant Memorial Day as military link in family revealed The star is the son of an army man

Bruce Willis is no doubt facing a rather emotional day ahead as he marks the long Memorial Day weekend with the rest of the country.

MORE: Rumer Willis moves fans with emotional family update on dad Bruce Willis

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

However, the day holds a lot more meaning to him as he comes from a father who was in the military, and it even extends beyond that.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Bruce Willis to step away from acting career after aphasia diagnosis

Bruce was born to David Willis in 1955, who was serving in the military in West Germany, crediting the actor's birthplace to the town Idar-Oberstein.

David had met his mother, the German Marlene, during his tenure in the country and the two wed while there.

MORE: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video of the star amid her own health issues

In 1957, David was discharged and then moved his family, including Bruce's three younger siblings, Florence, Robert, and David, to New Jersey.

While the Die Hard star has rarely spoken of his military upbringing, he has shown his respect for the armed forces with several tributes and charitable acts over the years.

Bruce has been a constant supporter of the military

In 2015, he partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to pay homage to fallen and wounded men and women in New York and has previously also performed with his band for soldiers in Iraq and been part of several TV commercials advocating for their benefit.

During Christmas 2014, he also released a message on behalf of the USO as a tour veteran, saying: "So many of our nation's service men and women serving abroad, far away from their families and friends this December."

MORE: Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals her own health battle amid husband's aphasia diagnosis

MORE: Demi Moore shares incredible red carpet throwback with Bruce Willis

Sharing his support and thanks for them, he wrote: "Now's the time when they need us most. We must all do our part to say thank you."

The star is currently dealing with health issues of his own, having recently announced his retirement from acting through a statement released by members of his family.

His aphasia diagnosis was revealed as his family wrote: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

The star took a step back from Hollywood due to health issues

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.