Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video of the star amid her own health issues

Despite his recent aphasia diagnosis and his decision to retire from acting, Bruce Willis still has got game!

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, gave a sweet update that fans have been counting on since his health revelation, and it proves just how much the actor is keeping active despite his retirement.

The update came in the form of a video where members of the family, including Bruce, were having fun outside playing basketball in their home's backyard.

The actor was quick to prove that he's still got it, and the clip sees him expertly take a basketball in his hands after someone threw it his way, and go on to successfully shoot it directly into the net.

His wife endearingly captioned the video with: "I see you BeeDub." Emma has been keen on keeping fans up to date on her husband's health, knowing he has hundreds of thousands of fans out there keeping up with him.

She has also not shied away from being as candid as it gets about her own health and how difficult the last few months have been, recently revealing that she was severely struggling with her mental health.

The model explained in an interview with The Bump that: "I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero."

"That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," she confessed.

Emma also recently shared an adorable picture of the two that their daughter Mabel took

Emma – who shares daughters Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with the 67-year-old – admitted she is trying to make sure she also looks after her own needs alongside those of her family.

She's now more committed than ever to finding better balance in her life, being there both for her husband and herself, and she said: "I don't mother myself perfectly, but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."

