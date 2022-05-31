Victoria Beckham sparks huge reaction with new snapshots of son's girlfriend Romeo and Mia have been dating since 2019

Victoria Beckham is incredibly close to her four children – and now it seems she has developed a special bond with one of their partners.

The former Spice Girl gets on well with her new daughter-in-law, Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz.

And it seems she has a real connection with Mia Regan, who has been dating Romeo Beckham since 2019.

Taking to Instagram this week, Victoria shared a series of stunning photos of model Mia showcasing one of her designs.

Mia looks stunning in the new photographs

"Mia in the VB Body Mini Dress in Black," Victoria wrote. "Kisses @mimimoocher xx." Her post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with a huge number complimenting the striking 19-year-old. Mia herself also commented on the post, sharing a star and red love heart emoji.

Mia, who comes from Chippenham, works as a model and influencer after being discovered by Storm at the Birmingham Clothes Show when she was 12.

Romeo and Mia started dating in 2019

She certainly has the seal of approval from Victoria; in February this year, the pair were spotted side by side on the front row at London Fashion Week together. And it's clear they share the same sense of humour with Mia once attempting to recreate Victoria's signature pose with her leg in the air.

Victoria shared the hilarious snap of Romeo's girlfriend trying to copy her move, while wearing a sports bra and leggings from her Reebok fitness range. "Work in progress #VBpose," Victoria teased in her caption.

It's clear the 19-year-old has a great sense of humour

Mia's romance with Romeo certainly seems to be going from strength-to-strength with engagement rumours now swirling around the couple. It's clear the pair are head-over-heels in love, with their social media feeds filled with sweet snapshots and loving proclamations.

Meanwhile, Victoria's youngest son, Cruz Beckham, is also thought to have started a new relationship. Earlier this month, the 17-year-old was spotted embracing Tana Holding as they enjoyed a lowkey meal in Notting Hill with friends.

