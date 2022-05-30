Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt message to niece Libby Adams The fashion mogul was very complimentary of her niece

Victoria Beckham penned a heartfelt message to her niece Libby Adams after she snapped herself in a chic piece from her aunty's new collection.

Taking to her Instagram account, Victoria shared an image posted by Libby, which showed her wearing a black figure-hugging low-back dress from the new VB body collection.

Resharing the photo, Victoria penned: "Looking good Libb!!!!"

Libby shared two photos in the fabulous ensemble and one of the images showed off her elegant heart tattoo she has on the back of her arm.

Libby and Victoria have a close bond

On both of the images, Libby added the words: "VB Body @victoriabeckham."

Libby isn't the only member of the family to be captured wearing the former Spice Girl's designs.

The mother-of-four recently wrote a message to Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan after she shared a photo showcasing one of the fashion mogul's looks.

Libby showed off her tattoo

Resharing the image to her Instagram Stories, Victoria penned: "VB Body," with four pink love hearts on a gorgeous selfie of the 19-year-old model who similarly went for a black dress from the collection.

It comes after Victoria shared a cheeky message for her husband David after he posed for a pre-workout photo in a vest and shorts.

Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019

"Lucky me!!!" she added to the snap. At the bottom of the post, the former Posh Spice added a laughing face in response to a hilarious quip David made on the photo.

The former footballer wrote: "Pre @f45highstreetkensington stretch and warm-up.

"My wife thinks my shorts were a little too small and you're welcome, boys were not out of their barracks, just saying @victoriabeckham."

Victoria and David have the best humour

The A-listers, who have been married since 1999, are due to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in July.

Talking about the upcoming milestone to glamour magazine, Victoria explained their successful marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other".

She added: "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

