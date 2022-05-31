'Devastated' Peter Andre inundated with support after car gets broken into The singer is currently starring in the West End

Peter Andre has expressed his shock and sadness after his car got broken into whilst he was performing in West End show, Grease, on Monday night.

Taking to Instagram the following day, the singer shared a video to show the extent of the damage as he apologised to fans for not stopping to talk to them.

WATCH: Peter Andre left devasted after car gets broken into

"So came out of the venue tonight of Grease, and this is what happened," he said in the clip. "Someone smashed [my car], got all the stuff. Thankfully left my child's seat.

"[They've] taken quite a few things. I felt really bad because people kept coming up... I just couldn't talk to them because I had to go because of what's happened."

In the caption, Peter also added: "So this happened last night :((( Sorry to all those that were coming up after the show and I couldn’t really talk and had to go. @greasewestend."

Looking at the bigger picture, he remarked: "I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it's still sad. And thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things."

The singer is currently starring in Grease

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with many offering kind words of support. "So sorry to see this," said one, while another wrote: "What an awful shock. Sending hugs x." A third post read: "What is wrong with people! Sorry to hear of this Pete. Sending love to you’re beautiful family."

A fourth person added: "Oh Pedro so sorry – it's such an invasive feeling getting a car broken into. Some crazy people in this world. [heart emoji]." Another commented: "Oh my god, what a shock as well to find that. So sorry xx."

