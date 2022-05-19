Peter Andre was in a celebratory mood on Thursday as he marked the birthday of his brother, Michael, and shared some rarely-seen photos of his sibling.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared two photos of his brother, one of which was an old school photo, where he compared him to the legendary singer Bruno Mars. He also shared a snap of the pair together, as they both rocked suits while looking to be sat in a backstage area. Both smouldered in the shot as they looked into the camera, and Michael struck a pose with his hands.

WATCH: Peter Andre opens up about emotional family reunion

In a loving caption, Peter wrote: "Big happy birthday to my Brother Michael. Hope you don't mind me using your old school photo.

"Very Bruno Mars. Love you brother and have a great day @mrmichaelandre1 @brunomars."

The star's fans were wowed with the photos that Peter shared, with one enthusing: "Yes Mike!!! Rocking that hair, happy birthday @mrmichaelandre1."

A second shared: "Can see your eldest boy in him here x," while a third joked: "Thank God Michael became a hairdresser!! Happy Birthday!"

Peter paid tribute to his brother

Meanwhile, a fourth posted: "Hope Mike has an awesome day, what a fantastic photo that is, you, Mike and Debbie are so alike, gorgeous family inside and out."

And Michael had a sweet response to his brother, as he responded: "Thank you brother!!!! Love you man."

Peter has a large family and has a close bond with all of his siblings, and it appears that his own children do as well.

In December, Michael spent some time with Princess and Junior, with Junior revealing a sweet name for his uncle, calling him 'Uncz."

The pair looked so handsome together

Peter and wife Emily recently had some great news to mark, as Peter's son Junior, 16, has been working on music, and they got to hear it for the first time.

Junior shared a short clip of his debut single on TikTok and also took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself in the music studio.

"Might have just dropped a lil something I've been cooking up in the studio over on TikTok…," Junior, 16, wrote, directing fans to head over to his account to hear the song - which is titled Slide.

Among the first to comment on the post was proud Emily, who has been Junior's stepmother ever since her marriage to Peter in 2015. "So proud," the 32-year-old sweetly wrote, adding a red love heart and raised hands emoji.

