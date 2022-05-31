Heidi Klum surprises fans as she reunites with her daughter's dad The model has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019

Heidi Klum has turned heads with a reunion many of her fans found very surprising.

The America's Got Talent judge attended the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend and cozied up for a photo with none other than her ex, Flavio Briatore.

Heidi - who shares her oldest child, Leni, with the former F1 team owner - posed up a storm with Flavio and appeared to be having a great time.

Also in the photos, were her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Flavio's wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and model, Naomi Campbell, who also dated the Italian businessman.

Fans were stunned at the cozy reunion and commented: "Ex wives club?" and, "3 exes," along with shocked face emojis.

Others said they had a lot of respect for the model and thought it was great to see them all getting along.

Heidi posed with her ex Flavio Briatore

The amicable gathering is especially surprising, given that Flavio stepped away from parenting his daughter with Heidi.

Her ex-husband and the father to her three other children, Seal, adopted Leni when she was a baby.

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Heidi shares her oldest daughter with Flavio

The 72-year-old now has a son, Nathan, 12, with his wife, and has said: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

Heidi and Flavio started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

The pair's relationship didn't last though and the Germany's Next Top Model host began dating Seal while she was pregnant, and he then raised Leni as his own.

They were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Lou, Johan and Henry together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom, in 2019.



