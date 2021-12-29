Heidi Klum's teenage daughter looks so different in remarkable new photo She's following in her mom's footsteps

Heidi Klum had another proud parent moment when she shared the latest photo of her daughter, Leni, and we almost didn't recognize her.

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram with an image of the 17-year-old looking the epitome of elegance.

Leni had her long hair - which she normally wears down - slicked back and it appeared to have been dyed brown.

Her lashes looked longer than ever and Leni sported a regal, white lace top.

Heidi simply captioned it "@lenikum," and added a heart emoji.

The star's oldest child is making waves in the modeling world and earlier this year she opened up to Rollacoaster magazine about her journey.

Leni was asked if it's been tough being thrust into the limelight and what advice she's taken from her famous mother.

Heidi is incredibly proud of her daughter Leni

She said: "My mom is always telling me to just be myself, and brush off any hate I get, and I go by that.

"I don't read my comments," Leni added: "I think that you should just block it out. Don’t even think about it, just do what you're there to do, and do what you want to do. Don’t let anybody stand in your way and tell you what you can't do, just be yourself."

Leni admitted that convincing Heidi to let her enter the modeling world was pretty tough going.

Heidi allowed Leni to model when she turned 16

She said she's been "begging" to become a model since she was 12 years old, but it's only recently that she's been allowed to.

"When I turned 16 she finally was like, 'okay, you can model now, that's fine.' I'm 17 now, so for the past year I've been modelling, and I've loved it," she added.

