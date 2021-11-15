Heidi Klum causes a stir with empowering photo during Mykonos trip The AGT star is soaking up the sun in Greece

America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum is currently soaking up the sun in Mykonos as she takes a break from shooting Germany's Next Top Model.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself against a breathtaking backdrop, the German-American model flaunted her tanned glow and gym-honed figure, posing in nothing but a towel while the sun rose over the ocean. Going topless for the photo, the mother-of-four looked radiant against the paradisic views behind her.

"Sunrise Mykonos, it’s soooo pretty", penned Heidi, who held her hands to her face and wore her hair in a towel in the empowering snap.

The 48-year-old star turned off the comments on her Instagram post, but that didn't stop over 80k fans rushing to 'like' the image and share their love for her care-free post.

Heidi posed against the stunning Mykonos backdrop

Heidi often turns the comments off on her photo, and encourages her 17-year-old daughter, Leni, to do the same.

In a recent interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Leni was asked if it's been tough to be thrust into the limelight at such a young age, and what advice she's taken from her famous mother.

She said: "My mom is always telling me to just be myself, and brush off any hate I get, and I go by that.

Heidi often posts care-free photos to Instagram

"I don't read my comments," Leni added: "I think that you should just block it out. Don’t even think about it, just do what you're there to do, and do what you want to do. Don’t let anybody stand in your way and tell you what you can't do, just be yourself."

Leni admitted that convincing her mum Heidi to let her enter the modelling world was pretty tough going.

She said she's been "begging" to become a model since she was 12 years old, but it's only recently that she's been allowed to.

