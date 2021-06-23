Heidi Klum is a beach goddess as she emerges from ocean The star has been enjoying her vacation with her family

Heidi Klum has been sunning it up on vacation, but she caught fans' eyes when she posted a racy video on her Instagram feed.

The America's Got Talent judge resembled a goddess as she emerged from the ocean in a pair of bikini bottoms, with her long blonde hair flowing.

WATCH: Heidi Klum jumps into luxurious home pool in sensational bikini

The short clip, which was filmed from the back, saw the 48-year-old German model emerge from the waves in her swimsuit, which was pink with green trim.

She only posted a sunshine and clownfish emoji as her caption. As the day went on, she swapped her risque outfit for a beautiful Lala Berlin beach dress, as she posed for some intimate snaps with her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

The happy couple, who married in 2019, looked so in love as Tom embraced her from behind before they strolled off into the sunset.

The pair also locked lips in several of the snaps, as Heidi wrote: "….. and here she goes until tomorrow."

The star resembled a beach goddess

Heidi has been sharing several clips from her beautiful vacation, and she seems to have brought with her several incredible bikinis.

On Saturday, the glamorous model posed in a bright orange Moschino bikini, with a strapless top that tied at the back and knotted-style bottoms.

The two-piece was emblazoned with the Moschino letters and featured a high-cut leg that showed off Heidi's famous long legs.

Heidi paired the outfit with a baseball cap that read 'Cali' and some classic diamante-encrusted cat-eyed sunglasses.

Perfect for lazy summer days at the beach or the pool - or your own yacht if you're Heidi - the bikini top has detachable straps and moulded cups.

The star has been vacationing with her husband

And on Monday, the star shared a clip of her dancing around in a tiny string bikini top and some grey shorts.

Making sure not to be affected by the Monday blues, the star exuded an energy that we're jealous of as she danced around, while making sure to keep her sunglasses on, even though she momentarily gave up on keeping her cap on!

"Hello Monday, #keepdancing," she wrote alongside a smiling face emoji.

