Brendan Cole shares rare family photos following eventful weekend The former Strictly pro is very private about his personal life

Brendan Cole certainly had an exciting weekend as the former Dancing on Ice star tuned in for the Monaco Grand Prix with his wife, Zoe, and some friends.

Although the group-of-four opted to stay at their Spanish home rather than head out to watch the race live, they were happy with their decision as they basked in the sunshine instead of the rain clouds that were over Monaco. They also kicked back with some glasses of wine as they relaxed on a set of rattan furniture, which included a sofa and a coffee table.

Brendan and his wife looked very loved-up in the snap, as they cuddled up to one another, and Zoe rested an arm on his knee.

In his caption, he wrote: "Great day! @thezoec0le Team #F1 party. We definitely won over Monaco in the weather stakes."

He then joked: "Who needs a mega yacht when you have sunshine and @thewhisperingangel."

Brendan relaxed at home with wife Zoe

His followers loved the sun-soaked photo as one commented with a string of heart emojis and another added: "Yes I have sunshine at Milton Keynes."

A third wrote: "Happy days darlings," and posted a string of heart and flower emojis.

Earlier this year, Brendan reached the final of Dancing on Ice and while he didn't come away with the trophy, he still received lots of support from around the nation, including from Zoe.

She shared a glowing holiday snap, where she posed up a storm in a stunning bodycon midi dress on the balcony of their holiday apartment.

The pair live in Mallorca

Zoe shared a beautiful tribute to him alongside an adorable picture of the pair looking into each other's eyes.

"Tired but so, so happy. My incredible, talented hubby @brendancoleinsta is an absolute winner in my eyes," she began her caption.

"Brendan and Vanessa's performances were pure perfection last night and I could not be any prouder. Thank you my darling for the joy and pride you've given me and the children over the last few months. We couldn't have asked for more."

The mother-of-two also paid tribute to Brendan's dance partner, Vanessa Bauer, writing: "A huge thanks also due to @vanessabauer_skates for being the perfect partner to my crazy husband. You're an absolute star. An experience to cherish forever. #proudwifey #mywinners #dancingonice #DOI #figureskating #strictly."

