Brendan Cole issues update to fans with heartwarming video of daughter The Strictly star updated fans on his decision

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has U-turned on the decision to keep his children's identities hidden from the public.

The Dancing on Ice finalist updated fans on his decision on Saturday, as he shared an adorable video dancing with his daughter, Aurelia, nine, who he shares with his wife Zoe Hobbs.

WATCH: Brendan dancing with his daughter is the sweetest thing you'll see all day

The lovely clip showed them dancing in sync with flashing lights overlaid, and alongside it, Brendan penned: "We have always tried not to post photos of our beautiful children’s faces to the world of social media, at least until we felt they were old enough to make their own decisions about being seen or not.

Brendan conceals his children's identities until they are old enough

"The time has come where my daughter wants to be involved and after spending the last few Sundays on the telebox supporting daddy, I figured it was ok as she is has now well and truly been seen.

"This is something she posted to her Instagram account (private). I had no idea what she was doing when she said to me… ‘do this with me daddy’ and low and behold it was suddenly appearing on my feed on the gram!!!!

"I really love the fact that’s she’s growing up and turning into a beautiful young lady but would love her to keep her innocence a little longer."

Brendan and Zoe have two children together

Fans loved the video, leaving comments like: "Sweet girlie," and: "Lovely young lady keep up Dad." A third remarked: "Love her. Go Aurelia! I’ve really respected you and @thezoec for keeping your babes private until it’s their decision."

Earlier in the year, Brendan revealed that his daughter had joined him on the ice when he was practising, The star sweetly wrote: "It's not often that I get to spend the day at work with my baby girl! Turns out she's an amazing partner!"

Brendan shares two children with his wife Zoe, who he married back in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter on Christmas Day in 2012, and their son Dante in March 2018.

