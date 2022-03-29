Brendan Cole's wife Zoe says dancer is an 'absolute winner' after losing out on Dancing on Ice trophy The couple spent the day after together with their children

Brendan Cole might have lost the Dancing on Ice victory trophy to Regan Gascoigne after coming second in the skating competition, but according to his wife Zoe, he is an "absolute winner" in her eyes.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional's wife shared a beautiful tribute to him on Monday alongside an adorable picture of the pair looking into each other's eyes.

"Tired but so, so happy. My incredible, talented hubby @brendancoleinsta is an absolute winner in my eyes," she began her caption.

"Brendan and Vanessa's performances were pure perfection last night and I could not be any prouder. Thank you my darling for the joy and pride you've given me and the children over the last few months. We couldn't have asked for more."

Brendan and dancer partner Vanessa performed an epic bolero during the final

The mother-of-two also paid tribute to Brendan's dance partner, Vanessa Bauer, writing: "A huge thanks also due to @vanessabauer_skates for being the perfect partner to my crazy husband. You're an absolute star. An experience to cherish forever. #proudwifey #mywinners #dancingonice #DOI #figureskating #strictly."

In her Stories, Zoe shared some pictures taken of them and their kids on Monday, showing them spending quality time together at a hotel.

"Tired and hungover but oh so proud! My winner," Zoe wrote next to the same pictures shared on her grid. Fans rushed to praise Brendan and Vanessa, many calling them "winners".

"They were amazing Zoe, my winners," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Such an amazing performance well done Brendan and Vanessa, they should have won in my eyes."

Brendan and Zoe have two children together, daughter Aurelia and son Dante

A third remarked: "A sensational performance Zoe. The Bolero was outstanding and worthy of winning. Enjoy your family time together."

Brendan broke his silence following the final on Sunday night, revealing that despite not winning, it had been "an epic day".

"Well, I am starting this video as I started the one this morning. Massive thank you to everybody who has voted for Vanessa and I tonight. That was an epic day," he began saying.

He then went on to congratulate Regan for winning this year's series.

"I am very philosophical about it, congratulations to Regan and Karina [Manta], incredible job and of course to Mark [Hanretty] and Kimberly [Wyatt] too. I think all should be very proud to have been there, as part of an epic Dancing on Ice.

"Thank you so much to all the Dancing on Ice teams across the board. So many departments all gave us everything for this series and it's been six months of amazingness."

He then finished the video by saying: "So, I'm going to sleep, I'm signing off from Dancing on Ice and eating a bag of crisps in bed, that's weird. Goodnight all, thanks for voting. Thanks for cheering us on. The end."