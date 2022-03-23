Dancing on Ice's Brendan Cole: Inside his relationship with wife Zoe The former Strictly dancer is so loved-up!

Brendan Cole has won over judges and viewers alike during his time on Dancing on Ice, and his bond with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer is clear to see.

The two are so close that Brendan even said he didn't want to "disrespect" his partner on the show by performing with another woman after Vanessa tested positive for COVID-19, skating alongside Brendyn Hatfield instead.

MORE: Brendan Cole melts hearts with adorable family moment as he trains for Dancing on Ice

Off the ice, the former Strictly dancer has an enviable romantic partnership too – with his beloved wife, Zoe Hobbs.

But how much do you know about this sweet couple, how long they've been together, and their family life?

Read on to find out more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brendan Cole practices with his daughter in heartwarming clip

How long have Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs been together?

New Zealand-born dancer Brendan, 45, and model Zoe, 37, have been together for 14 years. They met in 2008 at the birthday party of a mutual friend, sports car driver Rick Parfitt Jnr and began dating soon after.

READ: Brendan Cole: why did he leave Strictly Come Dancing?

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing professionals' romantic wedding and engagement photos

Two years later, they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony. The late Sir Bruce Forsyth shared his approval of Zoe with Brendan soon after meeting the beautiful blonde, revealing to HELLO!: "Straight away I said to him, 'She looks lovely. You've got a good one here. Take care of her.'"

Brendan and Zoe have been married for 12 years

When did Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs get married?

The pair got married in 2010, in a fabulous ceremony at St Nicholas's parish church, a 13th-century building in Nether Winchendon, Buckinghamshire. Several Strictly stars were in attendance, including Bruce and Brendan's fellow dancers Anton Du Beke and Karen Hardy.

Do Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs have children?

Brendan and Zoe are proud parents of two. They share nine-year-old daughter Aurelia – who was born on Christmas day back in 2012 – and four-year-old son Danté. The couple keep their family life relatively private, not often speaking about their children and not often showing their faces on social media. However, they do sometimes share occasional glimpses behind-the-scenes of their busy family life.

The couple share two children

Where do Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs live?

While the couple have a home in London, they have spent most of the last few years living an envy-inducing lifestyle with their children as they soak up the sun and sea air in beautiful Mallorca.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole's children

What have Brendan and Zoe said about each other?

During training for Dancing on Ice in November when the pair had to spend time apart, Brendan took to social media to share how much he was missing his wife. Posting a series of photos of Zoe, he wrote: "I miss this incredible human! I miss my person… @thezoec I'm counting the days."

After Brendan made it through to the DOI final, his wife shared a rare photo with Aurelia that showed them both screaming with excitement and penned a heartfelt message as she gushed: "The children and I are so, so proud of what Daddy has been able to achieve. Tonight's skate was so beautiful and truly emotional…" How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.