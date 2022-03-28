Brendan Cole breaks silence after losing Dancing on Ice final to Regan Gascoigne The pair finished in second place

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Brendan Cole, has broken his silence after losing the Dancing on Ice title to Regan Gascoigne on Sunday.

Brendan and dancing partner Vanessa Bauer finished second and speaking after missing out on the trophy, the father-of-two told his fans on Instagram: "Well, I am starting this video as I started the one this morning. Massive thank you to everybody who has voted for Vanessa and I tonight. That was an epic day."

He then went on to congratulate Regan for winning this year's series.

"I am very philosophical about it, congratulations to Regan and Karina [Manta], incredible job and of course to Mark [Hanretty] and Kimberly [Wyatt] too. I think all should be very proud to have been there, as part of an epic Dancing on Ice.

Vanessa and Brendan have formed a great friendship in the last six months

"Thank you so much to all the Dancing on Ice teams across the board. So many departments all gave us everything for this series and it's been six months of amazingness."

He then finished the video by saying: "So, I'm going to sleep, I'm signing off from Dancing on Ice and eating a bag of crisps in bed, that's weird. Goodnight all, thanks for voting. Thanks for cheering us on. The end."

Kimberly, who finished third in the competition, also took to social media to thank her fans for all the support throughout the series.

The couple lost out to Regan and Karina

"I just want to say thank you to everybody. I've already started taking my costume off, but I do want to say thank you to everybody that has watched and supported and enjoyed Mark and I's performances. It's been such a dream come true and the final was just an absolute and beautiful dream.

She added: "Ice skating was my first dream as a kid.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for all of you out there that did watch and support and vote and I just want to say thank you so, so much. All the love."