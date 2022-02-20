Who is Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole’s wife Zoe? The former Strictly dancer got married in 2010

Former Strictly professional dancer Brendan Cole has been impressing viewers on Dancing on Ice, where he’s usually accompanied by professional skater Vanessa Bauer but this week will perform with Brendyn Hatfield after Vanessa sadly tested positive for COVID-19.

Off the ice, though, New Zealand-born Brendan has been in a long-term partnership with his beloved wife Zoe Hobbs for over a decade.

But who is Zoe, how did the couple meet, how many children do they have, and what does Zoe do for a living?

We have all the answers you need! Read on to find out more…

Who is Zoe Hobbs?

Blonde beauty Zoe is a model who has worked with Olay and modelled for brands including Burberry and Hugo Boss. After meeting in 2008, she and Brendan tied the knot two years later in a star-studded wedding with several Strictly stars in attendance, including the late Sir Bruce Forsyth and dancers Anton Du Beke and Karen Hardy.

The beautiful ceremony took place at St Nicholas's parish church, a 13th-century building in Nether Winchendon, Buckinghamshire.

Brendan and Zoe met at a mutual friend's party

How did Brendan and Zoe Hobbs meet?

The couple reportedly met at a birthday party for a mutual friend, sports car driver Rick Parfitt Jnr, and began dating soon after. Speaking at the time of their wedding, Sir Bruce sweetly told HELLO!: "Straight away I said to him, 'She looks lovely. You've got a good one here. Take care of her.'"

How many children do the couple have?

Brendan and Zoe are doting parents to two children: daughter Aurelia, nine, and son Danté, who is four. Although the couple choose not to show their children's faces on social media they do sometimes share behind-the-scenes glimpses of their happy family life.

The couple are proud parents to two children

While the couple have a home in London, they have been based in Mallorca for the past couple of years, and often share awe-inspiring photos of their surroundings to social media.

Back in November, Brendan revealed how much he was missing his wife as he trained for Dancing on Ice, sharing a beautiful series of photos of Zoe as he gushed: "I miss this incredible human! I miss my person… @thezoec I'm counting the days."

What else does Zoe Hobbs do?

As well as being a busy mum, Zoe, 37, is a fitness and health enthusiast and used to run a wellness blog called Fashionably Balanced.

