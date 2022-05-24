Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin twins with dad Mark Consuelos during night out in New York The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom

Kelly Ripa has been enjoying spending quality time with her youngest son Joaquin of late, as he's been away from his current home in Michigan and back with his family in New York City.

The 18-year-old made quite the impression this week too, after Kelly proudly shared a new photo of him on Instagram, posing alongside his parents in their lavish foyer in New York City.

The trio were on their way to the Gaynor Gala, and the picture prompted many of Kelly's followers to compliment Joaquin's smart appearance.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares proud video from son's graduation

The teenager twinned with his dad Mark Consuelos in a smart black suit, and comments included: "He looks just like Mark, very handsome young man," and: "Joaquin looks so much like his dad. Very good looking family." A third person added: "Your son looks more like Mark than Mark does!"

Other fans praised Kelly's stylish pink dress, with many telling her: "Pink is your color."

Joaquin has been back in New York for the past few weeks, and recently attended his older brother Michael's graduation ceremony at Yankees Stadium.

Kelly Ripa with son Joaquin and husband Mark Consuelos

The 24-year-old's graduation had been delayed due to Covid, but the family made it a night to remember as they all stepped out to support him during his big moment.

Kelly and Mark became official empty nesters last September when Joaquin left home to go to university. He soon settled into life in Michigan and is the first of his siblings to live so far away from the family's home.

Michael and their sister Lola both studied in New York and have remained there. They both currently live in Brooklyn.

Joaquin with his proud parents on his graduation day

Joaquin, meanwhile, has enrolled on the wrestling program at his college, a sport he has loved since he was a little boy.

The teen's achievements are even more incredible given his learning disorders. Kelly previously told co-host her Live Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents when they discovered he had earned a spot at university last year.

She said: "Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

