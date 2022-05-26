Kelly Ripa makes impassioned plea to viewers following Texas tragedy

As thousands across the nation reel from the horrifying school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Kelly Ripa is opening up about the grim reality of being a parent in a country with such little gun control.

The star, joined by Ryan Seacrest on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, gave an impassioned statement on the morning show following the news that 19 children and two adults had been killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

Kelly put it plain and simple, saying: "I have not slept yet, because I am enraged, again, and again, and again."

WATCH: CBS' Tony Dokoupil reports from Robb Elementary School

She reminded viewers of the stark contrast between the amount of shootings abroad versus in the United States, saying: "In case you are keeping score, there have been thirty school shootings this year."

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School marked the 212th mass shooting in 2022 alone, just ten days after another gunman opened fire at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, killing ten Black people.

The talk show host continued her heartbreaking statement with the unfortunate realization that: "There's a whole bunch we haven't even heard about, that didn't even make the news."

The heartbreaking conversation

She pleaded with viewers: "So what are we doing? And who are we as a society?"

Ryan went on to mention his sister, who has a three-year-old, and Kelly endearingly revealed that she was one of the first people she thought about when she first learned about the shooting, knowing the dread all parents of school-aged children must feel.

Parents and gun-control advocates were quick to urge for gun reform

He delivered his own impassioned plea to viewers, saying: "Of course thoughts, of course prayers, of course moments of silence, but that's not enough, that's not getting anything done, and something needs to get done."

The mom-of-three concluded the heartbreaking segment by saying: "It's up to us, the citizens, to relentlessly call the lawmakers who are in charge."

