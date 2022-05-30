Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie following heartbreaking deaths of co-stars The City on a Hill star has had a difficult month

Kevin Bacon has turned to his family for support amid a difficult month that has seen him lose two of his friends.

The City on a Hill star reunited with his daughter, Sosie, over the weekend for what appeared to be an extended family get-together including several of her cousins. Documenting the trip on her Instagram Stories, Sosie shared a sweet photo of her dad.

In the image, Kevin is sitting in a lush green field holding up a bottle of water as if he was raising a toast to Sosie behind the camera.

Despite sitting alone, the actor appeared to be having a good time, and looked relaxed in his surroundings, wearing a white shirt and dark jeans.

The Footloose star is incredibly close to his family, including his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and their children, Sosie and Travis, who both followed in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Kevin looked happy in his daughter's company

His outing comes at the end of a heartbreaking month following the deaths of two of his colleagues. Earlier this month, his City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg tragically passed away from cancer.

The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter Coda. Marnie died after stage 4 metastatic breast cancer complications aged just 37.

The news of her passing came shortly after Kevin paid tribute to another former colleague, Fred Ward, who he starred alongside in the hit movie Tremors.

Kevin Bacon with wife Kyra Sedgwick

He wrote: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Kevin's wife Kyra was one of the first to respond to his message, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

