Salma Hayek has fans raving over her impressive moves in new video She's still got it!

Salma Hayek has got serious moves and she's not afraid to show them! The star revealed to fans what she got up to during her latest night out, and it involved lots of dancing.

MORE: Salma Hayek posts dreamy bikini selfie - and you should see the pool

The actress didn't hold back during her latest video, which captures her enjoying a concert by none other than Marc Anthony.

The clip shows off both of the stars' bond over their Latinamerican roots, and the musical and dancing skills that come with it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma dances with Channing Tatum

MORE: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina invite fans inside stylish home in personal family video

In it, Salma is seen enjoying the concert front and center, standing as close as possible to the railing in front of her as she animatedly shakes her hips and waves her arms while she dances salsa.

Right by her side was the singer's fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, who is seen enjoying her soon-to-be-husband's music in the background of the actress' clip from the night.

Marc's music definitely invigorated Salma, who seriously let go, swaying her shoulders and shaking her loose, curly hair back and forth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma's impressive moves

She captioned the video with: "Saturday night enjoying the extraordinary concert of the king of salsa @marcanthony with his queen @nadiatferreira in #london."

MORE: Salma Hayek's new family photo gets fans talking!

MORE: Salma Hayek surprises fans as she opens up about her childhood

Fans raved about her moves, writing: "She's still got it!!!!" and: "I could watch you dance toda la noche," meaning "all night," as well as: "An icon."

The three took time to share a sweet selfie too

A fourth one even took to the comments to reveal they saw her in person, writing: "I was behind you… And you dance pretty good!" along with a red heart emoji.

The exciting night out is most definitely well deserved, following what was an ultra busy year full of new projects as well as awards and nominations that followed right after. The mom-of-one most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Patrizia Reggiani biopic House of Gucci, where she played the psychic that helped Patrizia coordinate the murder of her ex-husband.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.