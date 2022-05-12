Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina invite fans inside stylish home in personal family video

Salma Hayek loves nothing more than being a mother and had reason to celebrate this week with her teenage daughter Valentina.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks fabulous in backless swimsuit as she prepares for new adventures

The mother-daughter duo appeared in a rare video together for Vogue Mexico, as they marked Mexican Mother's Day.

In the footage, the pair were sitting inside their chic living room in London, as they showed off their stylish handbags. In the caption, Salma wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mexican mothers and to all the mothers around the world who are celebrating today!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make revelation about their family life

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You guys are so adorable," while another wrote: "I love this so much." A third simply responded with a mass of love heart emojis.

MORE: Salma Hayek's new family photo gets fans talking

READ: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see

Salma shares Valentina with her husband, Francois Henri Pinault. Valentina was primarily kept out of the spotlight during her childhood but is appearing in public more and more now that she's older.

The Eternals star gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life back in 2020, while chatting with The Telegraph.

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina starred in a new video together

The actress opened up about their experience in lockdown and admitted that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends.

MORE: Salma Hayek shares selfie from bathtub in London home

READ: Salma Hayek glows in dressing gown selfie exposing two chest tattoos

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends," she said.

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

Salma and daughter Valentina are incredibly close

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she added.

SEE: Salma Hayek wows with natural hair colour in gorgeous beach photos

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in new photo

Salma and Francois live in London with Valentina, but also have a home in Los Angeles, where they spend a lot of time too.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Salma and her daughter discussed why their living situation is quite unique, revealing that their London home is haunted.

The Eternals star with husband Francois Henri

"It's not [haunted] like before," said Salma. "I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..."

MORE: Salma Hayek shakes water from her tight bathing suit in video - fans speechless

MORE: Salma Hayek sets pulses racing in new photo clad in low-cut ruffled blouse

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it." Valentina was in the audience and Ellen asked her to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

Valentina has made several red carpet appearance with her famous mom

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

SEE: Salma Hayek posts dreamy bikini selfie - and you should see the pool

MORE: Salma Hayek commands attention in revealing dress – fans react

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.