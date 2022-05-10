Salma Hayek has taken to Instagram to share a never-before-seen family photo.

MORE: Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion – see inside

The Mexican actress – who shares 14-year-old Valentina with her husband – chose to celebrate Mother's Day by sharing a sweet snapshot of her own mom, Diana.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole-dances in the middle of a restaurant!

The candid image shows Salma bending down with her arms wrapped around Diana's shoulders. The matriarch, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous daughter, can be seen smiling and reaching back to return the heartfelt embrace.

READ: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in flirty dress for birthday dance with Channing Tatum

Salma, 55, wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in all the countries that celebrate today. Thank you Mamá for inspiring me and for bringing me in to this world. And thank you Valentina for coming into this world to make my greatest dream come true, to be your Mommy."

Salma shared a beautiful snapshot of her mom, Diana

Fans adored the photo, with one telling the star: "Beautiful! You get it from your mama!" "I see the resemblance!" noted a second.

READ: Salma Hayek's racy career move revealed - all the details

MORE: Salma Hayek shares selfie from bathtub in London home

No doubt, Salma had a special day celebrating with her family. The star is happily married to Francois-Henri Pinault - chairman and CEO of the luxury Kering group since 2005.

The star is a proud mother to teenage daughter Valentina

Salma and Francois-Henri, 59, confirmed their engagement and her pregnancy in March 2007 and went on to welcome their daughter Valentina in September that same year. The couple were married on Valentine's Day in Paris in 2009, renewing their vows together in Venice two months later.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk last year, Salma spoke about the secret to her 12-year marriage.

Salma and Francois-Henri married in 2009

"When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who to blame or, 'You should have done this or that.' No," said the star. "All our energy goes into, 'How do we solve this?'"

Because of their approach, "We've never said anything nasty to each other," she added. "No resentment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here