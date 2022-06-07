Janette Manrara cosies up to husband Aljaz Skorjanec in loved-up Tulum holiday snaps The Strictly star looked gorgeous

Janette Manrara cosied up to her husband Aljaž Skorjanec in a series of sweet holiday snaps following their time away in Tulum.

The Strictly star took to Instagram on Monday to share a slew of stunning pictures documenting their dreamy-looking vacation. The loved-up duo appeared to have made the most of their time away visiting cenotes, beaches, and spending downtime by the swimming pool.

In one adorable photo, Janette looked sensational as she hugged Aljaž in a pool of crystal-clear water. Wearing a form-fitting bikini, the professional dancer showed off her incredible toned, bronze legs. In a display of affection, 32-year-old Aljaž bent down to hug his wife in a warm embrace.

Janette captioned the post: "Back from #Tulum today and feeling the post-holiday blues!! We were able to visit a cenote and get some sunshine by the pool just before we left on the last 2 days."

The Strictly duo enjoyed a relaxing holiday

She added: "We didn’t get blue skies or beaches, but seeing the cenotes, the Tulum Pueblo, and spending time in the amazing @conradtulumrivieramaya w/ @aljazskorjanec just enjoying one another’s company, was just perfect in the end."

The couple's fans were quick to race to the comments section in awe of their trip, with one commenting: "Looks like paradise."

Another added: "What beautiful photos!! So happy you had a lovely time away!"

Sympathising with Janette's post-holiday blues, a third penned: "Feeling this…we just came back from our honeymoon, we have two children and what a shock this week has been returning back to reality after being away just us two for the first time ever."

Their holiday pictures come after the Strictly pair sparked speculation last week about a possible pregnancy with a cryptic Instagram post.

Aljaž sent fans wild with his cryptic post

Aljaž uploaded a gorgeous photo of the couple smiling for the camera along with the caption: "1+1=1". Fans were quick to react and questioned whether the couple are expecting their first baby.

"Is this a pregnancy announcement?" one enquired, while a second penned: "1+1=3 xx," alongside love heart eyes emojis.

Back in January 2021, Janette and Aljaz spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their desire to start a family together, and Janette's move to presenting It Takes Two looks a clear sign she's ready to take that next step and become a mother.

