Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec spark pregnancy speculation with cryptic Instagram post The couple are excited to start a family together

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have made no secret of their desire to start a family together.

And now the Strictly couple have sparked speculation about a possible pregnancy with a cryptic Instagram post.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec acts as bodyguard for wife Janette

Aljaz, 32, uploaded a gorgeous photo of him and his wife looking relaxed and tanned and smiling for the camera.

"1 + 1 = 1," he wrote. Fans were quick to react and question whether his caption meant the couple are expecting their first baby.

"Is this a pregnancy announcement?" one enquired, while a second said: "1+1=3 xx," alongside love heart eyes emojis.

Aljaz and Janette sparked speculation with his Instagram post

Others just focused on the sweet snapshot, with one telling the pair: "You two are so cute!!" "You guys are adorable," echoed another.

Back in January 2021, Janette and Aljaz spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their desire to start a family together soon, and Janette's move to presenting It Takes Two looks a clear sign she's ready to become a mother.

The sweet couple have been married since 2017

At the time of the interview, the couple had spent months living separately during Strictly 2020 due to pandemic bubbles, yet their enforced separation brought them closer than ever – and helped them reach an important decision about their future.

Janette, 38, explained: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'

Husband and wife have now both stepped down as Strictly dancers

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

