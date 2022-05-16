Strictly's Janette Manrara wows fans as she poses in tiny bikini on family holiday The Strictly star is soaking up the sun in Slovenia

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have jetted away to his native Slovenia for a welcome sunshine break.

The Strictly stars – who have both stepped down as pro dancers on the show – have been spending time with Aljaz's family, including his young nieces, Zala and Tisa.

WATCH: Janette Manrara celebrates wedding in Cape Town

Janette has been keeping fans up to date with their adventures, sharing a series of Instagram Stories as the couple make the most of their family vacation.

One clip shows Janette sitting on a sun lounger and dressed in a tiny red and white striped bikini, with aviator shades covering her eyes. "Sat in the garden, tanning and having a read of this… @aimee_fuller #FearLessLiveMore," she told her fans.

Janette shared a photo as she soaked up the sun in Slovenia

It comes after Janette and Aljaz sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO! during which they revealed their dream jobs following Strictly.

"We love watching Eamonn [Holmes] and Ruth [Langsford], so to do something like that would be amazing," said Janette, who has been co-hosting Strictly It Takes Two since 2021.

The couple have been reunited with Aljaz's nieces

"Being a couple on Strictly gave us an edge and I feel like it can be exactly the same when it comes to, potentially, one day being on a different kind of TV programme together," added Aljaz, who is now retraining as an actor and has a film role in the pipeline.

"I've had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges," he explained.

Aljaz and Jeanette hope to become the new Eamonn and Ruth

"I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I'm still young enough and my body is 100 per cent capable. I'm just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door. Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn't dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly."

